Cary police want to talk to runner who two people said attacked them on greenway

Two people came forward accusing that man of verbally and physically assaulting them, in what could be a racially motivated attack.
It happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday on the White Oak Creek Greenway.
Morteza Mirdamadi, an Iranian man who has lived in Cary for more than 20 years, was chatting with a friend on the phone in his native language, Farsi. Mirdamadi said the jogger came across the path and threw a punch at him.
"He tried to punch my face, I remember, because I see his hand and I turn my face like that and because I hold the phone, I drop the phone," said Morteza Mirdamadi.
When he bent over to pick up his phone, the jogger threw a water bottle at him. That's when Mirdamadi threatened to call the cops. In response, Mirdamadi said the jogger spit at him and ran off.
A Chinese American woman who happened to be nearby saw the whole thing. She was walking the greenway with her parents and her dog.
When the same jogger came running back at them, she snapped the photo of him.
The victims said they were not the only ones on the trial, but they appeared to be the only ones this jogger cared about.
"I definitely think that he viewed us as foreigners, and he didn't like that," said the woman. "There's just a lot of hate in people's hearts, and it's just horrible."
"He's dangerous," said Mirdamadi. "He punched. Maybe tomorrow, take the knife. Maybe the day after that, take the gun."
Lt. John Reeves with Cary Police Department released a statement to ABC11 that said in part:
"We take reports of harassment, intimidation and threats of violence very seriously and we are actively investigating this incident."
Reeves said the man in the photo is not a suspect or a person of interest in any crime at this time. Instead, the police department would just like to identify him and speak with him.
Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact the Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012.