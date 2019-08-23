Cary police investigate after female pedestrian struck and killed

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night.The incident happened on the northbound side of Walnut Street at Macedonia Road.Cary officials told ABC11 that a man in a car hit what he believed was an animal. He drove to a nearby apartment complex and saw EMS lights and walked back to the scene to see what happened.He discovered he had hit a person instead.A passing driver called 911.Police said the victim was a white, female adult but had no other details.The driver remained on scene as authorities investigate.Northbound Walnut Street is expected to remain blocked throughout the night.The southbound lanes are open.