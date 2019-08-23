CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night.
The incident happened on the northbound side of Walnut Street at Macedonia Road.
Cary officials told ABC11 that a man in a car hit what he believed was an animal. He drove to a nearby apartment complex and saw EMS lights and walked back to the scene to see what happened.
He discovered he had hit a person instead.
A passing driver called 911.
Police said the victim was a white, female adult but had no other details.
The driver remained on scene as authorities investigate.
Northbound Walnut Street is expected to remain blocked throughout the night.
The southbound lanes are open.
Cary police investigate after female pedestrian struck and killed
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News