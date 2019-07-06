Cary police looking for 2 suspects who robbed gas station at gunpoint

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are looking for two suspects who they say were involved in a robbery at a convenience store.It happened just before 3:50 p.m. on Friday at the Snack Shop gas station at 4101 NC Highway 55.Authorities said the suspects were wearing masks and were armed with handguns.The pair left in a brown, "newer model" Chevrolet Malibu with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.One store employee was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.