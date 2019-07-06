Cary police looking for 2 suspects who robbed gas station at gunpoint

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are looking for two suspects who they say were involved in a robbery at a convenience store.

It happened just before 3:50 p.m. on Friday at the Snack Shop gas station at 4101 NC Highway 55.

Authorities said the suspects were wearing masks and were armed with handguns.

The pair left in a brown, "newer model" Chevrolet Malibu with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

One store employee was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carywake countycrimerobberygunsarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Do not hire her:' Family fumes, says caregiver stole from dying dad
Nursing assistant saves Chapel Hill man's life on her first day on the job
UPDATE: 2-year-old in stolen SUV found safe, police say
Authorities investigating after fire breaks out at Crabtree Valley Mall
'We were so scared:' July Fourth celebratory gunfire injures Durham teen
Durham students protest against immigration policies
July 4th rain washes out Hope Mills, Fort Bragg festivities
Show More
Raleigh man accused of stealing van, possibly using it in other crimes
Wake County deputy arrested in Durham after alleged assault
8 injured after explosions cause dorms to partially collapse
Body of missing college student Mackenzie Lueck has been found
STIR brings oyster bar, craft cocktails, artisanal ice to Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News