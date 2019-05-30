Cary Police: Man exposes himself to multiple women outside grocery store

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- By the time a woman called Cary police to report that a man had exposed himself to her in a grocery store parking lot, he had already done it again to another woman, Cary Police told ABC11.Cary police arrested and charged Rakeem Deshawn Durham, 24, of Henderson with one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.Police said it happened Wednesday morning at the Aldi on Maynard Road in Cary.The first female victim left the Aldi and called 911 from her home around 10:40 a.m.She said she reported that Durham, who she also spotted earlier inside the store, pulled his car up next to her as she was trying to leave the parking lot, pulled down his pants and started touching himself while looking at her.As a Cary police officer was responding to Aldi, based on her 911 call, another woman flagged down the officer in the parking lot.That woman told ABC11 she was trying to back out of her parking spot when she saw Durham standing close to her car through her passenger side window."I leaned over more to see what was going on and could see his pants were half down, fully exposed, and in the process of masturbating in the parking lot of a grocery store," she said. "Went to leave and luckily there was already a police officer vehicle in the parking lot. And so I rushed over there, rolled my window down and started honking like a crazy person until he rolled his window down and told him what happened."Cary police said the second victim pointed out Durham, who was trying to leave. The officer arrested him on the spot.The first victim who called 911 refused to press charges, police said.Durham is due in Wake County district court on August 21.