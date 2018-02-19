Cary police are seeking a man they said is "armed and dangerous" after he broke into a senior living home and sexually assaulted an elderly woman on Saturday morning.The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at Woodland Terrace located at 300 Kildaire Woods Drive.Authorities said 35-year-old Antwain Lamar Dennis broke into the woman's home, sexually assaulted her, and then robbed her.Officers said they already have warrants out for Dennis.He's described him as a black male, 5' 6'', 175 pounds, and often wearing a camouflage jacket.Woodland Terrace issued this statement following the incident:Dennis is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree forcible rape, and first-degree kidnapping charges.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Town of Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.