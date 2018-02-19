Cary police seek suspect wanted for burglary, sexual assault of elderly woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for 35-year-old Antwain Lamar Dennis in a sexual assault case. (WTVD)

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Cary police are seeking a man they said is "armed and dangerous" after he broke into a senior living home and sexually assaulted an elderly woman on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at Woodland Terrace located at 300 Kildaire Woods Drive.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities said 35-year-old Antwain Lamar Dennis broke into the woman's home, sexually assaulted her, and then robbed her.

Officers said they already have warrants out for Dennis.

He's described him as a black male, 5' 6'', 175 pounds, and often wearing a camouflage jacket.

Woodland Terrace issued this statement following the incident:

"We are currently working with police as they investigate an incident that occurred at our community. Due to privacy issues, we cannot comment on any details. The safety of our residents and associates is our top priority. We have taken extra steps to secure our community, including restricting entry to the building, changing access codes and adding another security guard to make rounds throughout the night."

Dennis is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree forcible rape, and first-degree kidnapping charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Town of Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarysex assaultCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News