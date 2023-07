CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Hampton Lee at around 7 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man later died from his injuries.

Police said the shooting is an isolated incident, and the victim and shooter knew each other.

No names have been released.