1 dead, 3 injured in overnight Cary shooting, police say

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and three more were injured in an overnight shooting in Cary.

Officials said a call for shots fired was reported just before 2 a.m. in the area of 101 Reed Street.

Cary police said one person died in the shooting and three others are reported as injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 919-460-4636.

