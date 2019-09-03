Cary swift water rescue team deploys to Kinston ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly a dozen members of the Cary Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Team are on the move to assist in the Hurricane Dorian response.
"Everything that we need is loaded in that trailer," said Capt. Chad Thomason with the Cary Fire Department.
Since Hurricane Matthew, Capt. Thomason has packed up and responded to the areas affected by disasters with the Cary Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team.
"We know that these disasters are going to happen and the community is going to need help," Thomason said.
The crew of 12 is headed to Kinston in preparation for Dorian's approach toward the state's coastline. They're prepared to rescue people stuck in flood waters if need be.
"Hopefully nobody needs us but if they do we're ready to go and excited to help," said engineer John Miller.
This crew has no idea when they'll be able to come home to Cary, but for now they're hoping for the best and are prepared for the worst.
"We hope we're going to load all this stuff up we're going to go to Kinston and hang out for a couple of days and come home. But we're ready for whatever it is," Capt. Thomason said.
The team will set up in Kinston but as the storm track changes, they may move to other areas that need help.
