Cary 17-year-old shot, killed in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary teen died in a Durham shooting on Tuesday night.

Durham police found Esahaq Msbah Saleh Fadhal shot in the 2600 block of Holloway Street around 11:15. Fadhal was pronounced dead at the scene. ABC11 cameras saw detectives looking for evidence at the 98 Tobacco Shop at the corner of Holloway and South Adams Street.

No charges have been filed. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigators at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countydeadly shootingfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drivers detained after slowing down traffic on I-40
COVID-19 LATEST: More than 1,700 new cases reported in NC
Inmates got coronavirus relief checks and IRS wants them back
Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution
Durham city council member argues against 'defund the police'
The 411: Cast your line on July 4 for free
Raleigh land valued at nearly $1.5M being sold for just $1
Show More
Traffic Alert: Deadly crash closes New Bern Ave.
After delays, crews dismantle Confederate monument in Raleigh
24-year-old NC man would be youngest member of Congress
Army suspects foul play in Texas soldier's disappearance
FBI: Rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage was coincidence
More TOP STORIES News