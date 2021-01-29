Cary Towne Center to close Sunday after 40 years of business

CARY, N.C. -- After 40 years, Cary Towne Center will wrap up its long-standing history as a shopping mainstay in the Triangle.

The mall will officially close its doors on Sunday. Dave & Buster's is the lone business that will stay open.

A sign seen on one of the entrance doors on Friday morning read "CARY TOWNE CENTER FINAL DAY OF OPERATION 1/31/21."

Earlier this month, Epic Games announced plans to acquire the 980,000 square foot and 87-acre property and turn it into its new campus by 2024. Epic, the maker of "Fortnite," reached the deal with Turnbridge Equities and Denali Properties.
