Cary woman charged in 2 Alamance County bank robberies

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary woman has been charged in connection to two bank robberies in Alamance County.Graham police officers responded Wednesday to a robbery at the PNC bank at 823 S. Main Street.Officers learned that a woman had given a note demanding money to a teller. She took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a white minivan.A short time later, the suspect vehicle was spotted on Brundage Lane in Mebane.Mebane police officers found 41-year-old Melissa Lynette Rhodes, of Cary, in possession of the stolen money and the note passed to the teller.She was arrested without incident.Graham Police said further questioning determined that Rhodes was also responsible for a Feb. 19 robbery of a Wells Fargo at 820 S. Fifth St. in Mebane.She was then charged with two counts of common law robbery.Rhodes is being held at the Alamance County Jail under a $125,000 secured bond for both robberies.