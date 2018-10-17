Cary woman told police she found infant dead after awakening from nap

EMBED </>More Videos

A 6-month-old boy was found dead underneath a plastic bag in his Cary home last month, according to newly released search warrants.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 6-month-old boy was found dead underneath a plastic bag in his Cary home last month, according to newly released search warrants.


Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App.

The child's mother said she put the child in his car seat before she took a nap and when she woke up, he was on the floor unresponsive.

The Cary Police Department is investigating the death.

According to the search warrant, the mother told police that she took a nap in her apartment on Cheswick Place in Cary around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 18, about the time her boyfriend was leaving for work.

The night before, she told police she had gone out with friends, drank alcohol, smoked cigarettes and snorted a line of cocaine.

She drove home the next morning after napping in her car.

While she was napping, she put her 2-year-old on the bed and her 6-month-old in his car seat next to the bed. She said the boy had been vomiting recently so she wanted to put him in an upright position while he slept.

When she woke up, she told police, the 6-month-old was no longer in the car seat.

She said she found him under a plastic bag, only able to see his feet sticking out.

ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez is working to uncover more details about the investigation and the child's death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathdeath investigationinfant deathsCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man, 20, accused of killing NC trooper charged with murder
Mom's persistence leads to diagnosis for Chapel Hill teen with rare disorder
Durham Police show off bright, new headquarters
92 people in 29 states, including NC, infected by drug-resistant Salmonella
How to check if you have money in North Carolina's unclaimed property fund
Mom spanks teen son after he took off in her BMW
Massive 15-foot alligator Chubbs spotted at Fla. golf course
Early voting begins in North Carolina
Show More
Triangle non-profit provides in-home services to moms in cancer treatment
Millions of dollars of Florence recovery funds to be disbursed soon
'I'll take him to my grave': Family of 'cold medicine murder' grieves loss
Woman who blocked man from entering building says she did nothing wrong
Raleigh Five Points worker faces sexual battery charge
More News