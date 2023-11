GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man won a $100,000 top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion Wednesday.

Larry Banks of Garner bought his winning ticket from Steve's Mini Mart on West Garner Road.

The drawing happened Wednesday and is the second drawing for the promotion, NC Lottery said in a release.

After state and federal tax withholdings, Banks took home $71,259.

