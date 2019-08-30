Cash-filled social media posts help police nab Raleigh bank robbery suspect

A man who said he had an explosive device robbed the SunTrust at 1620 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, making off with $160,600 in cash.
Kijuan Haassan Sharp, 22, was taken into custody at 9:45 a.m. Friday. He is charged with bank robbery, false information and hoaxes, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Sharp was arrested at his home in the 600 block of Grantland Drive in Raleigh. Evidence from the robbery was recovered, the FBI said.
The FBI joined the search for the robbery suspect a couple of weeks after the crime.
A tip from the public led to his arrest, police said.
Tipsters told authorities that they identified Sharp as the man in the still images from the robbery and the FBI began investigating his Facebook and Instagram accounts and found many photos where Sharp posted selfies with stacks of U.S. currency "consistent with the denominations provided to the SunTrust Bank robber."