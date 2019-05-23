Cashier shot, killed during robbery at Express Mart in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police officers are investigating after a cashier was killed in a robbery at a gas station Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the Express Mart on Clinton Road after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found the deceased victim inside the store.

He was later identified as the store's cashier; however, police have not released his name.

No other details about the crime or the shooter were released.

Those with information should call Detective Crews at (910) 751-1046 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
