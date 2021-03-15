wedding

North Carolina castle holding contest to give away $40K fairytale wedding to community hero affected by COVID-19 pandemic

TUCKASEGEE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular North Carolina event venue is teaming with local tourism officials to offer a dream wedding to a community hero whose plans were affected by the pandemic.

Castle Ladyhawke at Bear Lake Reserve and Jackson County tourism officials are holding a video contest to decide the recipient of a fairytale wedding valued at $40,600.

The prize includes catering, decor, entertainment and more. The wedding will be held in November.

Castle Ladyhawke is a Scottish border castle set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Entries will be accepted from March 15 through April 30. Those entering will have to submit a minute-long video introducing yourself, the story of how you met and how the pandemic affected your wedding plans.

You can find out more about entering here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynccoronavirusweddingswedding
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEDDING
Dying Mississipi man marries sweetheart from hospital bed
Newlyweds open Long Island's only Vegas-style wedding chapel
Couples, wedding venues rejoice with eased restrictions in NC
Lost wedding ring found, returned 50 years later
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WCPSS cancels traditional proms, releases altered graduation plans
Why some can't withdraw stimulus payments from bank accounts
How many executive order violations led to citations in NC? Not many
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
College students celebrating spring break despite pandemic
LATEST: 1,337 newly-reported COVID-19 cases
Elementary students welcomed back to class with pep rally
Show More
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
Biden, Harris to promote stimulus plan's benefits
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Partnership helps Urban Ministries offer fresh produce
Frat parties blamed for uptick in Duke COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News