Cat rescued from burning mobile home in Hoke County

It happened in Hoke County. Hillcrest Fire Department responded to a building fire on Livia Lane.
When they arrived they found a double wide mobile home with flames shooting out of the front door.
Firefighters doused the flames with water, knocking it down and running into the home to rescue anyone who may have been stuck inside.
Firefighters did not find any people in the home, but they did rescue a cat.
The owner of the home was not home at the time of the fire, but they did arrive at the home while firefighters were extinguishing the fire.
Hoke County Fire Marshals Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
