At least 8 catalytic converters yanked from cars in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill Police Department officers are warning drivers after at least eight catalytic converters were stolen off of cars in the Chapel Hill area.

Police said two converters were stolen near the Eubanks Road Park and Ride, four were stolen near the Eastgate Shopping Center, one was stolen near Weaver Dairy Road, and one was stolen on Highway 86 near downtown Chapel Hill.

Officers advised residents to park in well-lit, populated areas to avoid theft. Officers said though junk yards will not pay for catalytic converters, the parts contain valuable elements.

Police asked any victims to call (919)-968-2760 or 911.
