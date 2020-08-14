'Catastrophic' fire at Durham townhome was intentionally set, investigators say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The massive fire that burned through a Durham townhome complex under construction was intentionally set, according to investigators.
A task force comprised of local and state fire investigators unanimously determined that the August 11 fire at Gorve Townhomes was an arson.
Investigators described the 2-alarm fire as a "catastrophic fire event."
There is no known motive for the arson, but investigators said the case remains under investigation.
Durham Police Department has now launched a formal criminal investigation into the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Durham Fire Marshal's Office at 919-560-4242 x19239 or Durham Police Department at 919-560-4935 x29416.
