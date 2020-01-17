CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Peeping tom terrorizes Fayetteville community

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville woman is warning others of an uncomfortable encounter she and several others in her community have had with a peeping tom. The woman who identified as Ellen said the man showed up to homes and revealed pornography through the window and would proceed to touch himself.That fear has turned into frustration for residents. One neighbor has video of him peering in her window."I didn't have the blinds there, just the curtain. I looked out the window and didn't see anything. The lights weren't on so I went ahead and started getting dressed for work. He knocked and held the phone up," said Ellen. "Now I'm not scared as much I am mad at he feels he has the right to walk up in your yard."According to neighbors, the peeper comes between 4 and 6 in the morning. His last appearance was Tuesday.Ellen said he unscrewed bulbs in a motion detector in her backyard. She recently installed cameras in hopes of getting a better view of him. Next time he comes, she's armed and ready to pull the trigger."I keep my windows completely covered with safety pins," said Ellen. "Leave our neighborhood and go get help and do what you gotta do. It's not cool. Somebody is going to get hurt."