Caught on camera: Thieves ransack Fayetteville community

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors lament rash of crime in season of giving.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Mellissa Jackson hasn't slept since. It's been two days since a group of vandals broke into and ransacked her husband's car. It's something she'd never think could happen in her community.

"This is like our little piece of heaven," she said. "We're really a community here."

As her husband headed off to work at Fort Bragg on Monday morning, he noticed things were different in his car.

"I thought she went inside my truck looking for something. Turns out it wasn't her. Things were thrown all over the vehicle," said Kendall Jackson.

His government-issued work equipment was stolen, too. Their neighbors who live across the street also fell victim, but their home surveillance camera's captured it all.

"Some really expensive sun shades, they took other knives and stuff that were issued by the military," said Jessica Payne. "At least four people that we know of came up on foot and were going from each car and popping doors. And it was really crazy because the truck, the lights came on and everything, and they were still rustling through everything."

Both families have vowed to keep a close eye out just in case those thieves return.

"It's not worth going to jail over. It's not worth losing your life over," Jackson said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fayetteville newstheftfort bragg newsFort BraggFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges filed against trooper already charged with assault in Kyron Hinton's arrest
Police respond after two shootings in Durham a mile apart
Man shot, set on fire in Durham may have been ambushed by drug dealers
Man who owns Raleigh mansion raided by FBI indicted in murder-for-hire plot
Woman's disappearance in Johnston County considered 'suspicious'
Goldsboro teacher, coach charged with selling drugs at school
Baby Jesus stolen from western NC church nativity
Raleigh man who landed helicopter at SAS now faces new charges
Show More
Cary pothole to blame for teen's crash
NCCU turns to former player to be next football coach
Missed DNA in 2016 rape case likely cost Hania her life, DA says
BEAUTIFUL! Drone footage shows snow-frosted pines in Utah
More than 100 UNC student-athletes sign petition against Silent Sam
More News