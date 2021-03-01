caught on video

Caught on video: Delivery of family's fridge in Ohio ends in calamity

TALLMADGE, Ohio -- An Ohio family will likely need another refrigerator to replace the new one that met an unlikely fate in their driveway when the unsecured appliance slipped from a trolley and crashed during delivery.

Chad Jones' Ring camera captured the moment, saying, "This was an LG refrigerator and it was around $4,200. Luckily we kept our old fridge!"

The disaster unfolded Feb. 18, but the moment is just now being widely shared.

In the video, the delivery seemed to be going well until about halfway up the driveway, when the fridge slips and crashes as a delivery man attempts to set it down.

A second delivery man can be heard asking, "Why didn't you wait, bro?"

A Penske spokesperson said that "the individuals in the video are not Penske employees. They appear to work for a delivery service that rented one of our trucks."

Penske said they could not provide the name of the delivery service as they, "cannot disclose customer information as that is proprietary."

MORE CAUGHT ON CAMERA STORIES:

Kentucky man clears snowy driveway using flamethrower
EMBED More News Videos

Believe it or not, a man in Kentucky decided instead of using a shovel to clear the snow from his driveway, a trusty old flamethrower would work even better!



VIDEO: Dangerous waves knock down bicyclist along Chicago bike trail
EMBED More News Videos

A bicyclist was knocked down by dangerous Lake Michigan waves on the Lakefront Trail bike path.



Video shows raccoon discovered in Christmas tree leap onto chandelier
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiocaught on videou.s. & worldappliancescaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Entire Calif. school board resigns after hot mic comments
School board members make hot mic comments about parents
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
SpaceX's 2nd Starship test flight ends with another kaboom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
LATEST: Wake County to receive 5,200 doses of J&J vaccine
VCU fraternity suspended after student found dead
Kids are hitting a pandemic wall
Garth Brooks reschedules Charlotte concert yet again
WEATHER: Rain, Not As Warm Today
Raleigh man takes part in Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial
Show More
Could this be final stimulus package with a check?
NC State fans return to PNC Arena as COVID restrictions loosen
Chadwick Boseman's widow delivers tearful acceptance speech for Globes win
Boxcar Raleigh, Durham locations reopen after year-long shutdown
Tiger Woods tweets appreciation for tributes
More TOP STORIES News