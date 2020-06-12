Coronavirus

CDC releases guidelines for weddings, concerts, sporting events and other mass gatherings

By Alix Martichoux
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, faced with the reality of much of the country's reopening, released guidelines Friday for events and gatherings like weddings, concerts, festivals, parades and conferences.

While the CDC isn't exactly condoning getting lots of people together in one place amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's acknowledging some states are moving to allow those sorts of gatherings.

The agency classified gatherings into four risk categories:
  • Lowest risk: Virtual only gatherings

  • More risk: Small outdoor, in-person gatherings where everyone is from the same area, stays 6 feet apart, wears face coverings and doesn't pass anything back and forth

  • Higher risk: Medium in-person gathering where everyone can stay 6 feet apart

  • Highest risk: Large in-person gatherings where it's hard to stay 6 feet apart and people are coming from outside the local area


With those categories in mind, the CDC's extensive guidelines advise event planners to make sure staff is following proper hygiene and disinfecting protocol. Staff are required to wear face coverings and attendees are encouraged to do so, especially "in settings where individuals might raise their voice (e.g., shouting, chanting, singing)."

Any large events should "broadcast regular announcements on reducing the spread of COVID-19 on public address systems," the guidelines say.

If the gathering is indoors, there should be as much ventilation as possible to bring in outside air.

Extra care should be paid to make sure people don't line up or overcrowd restrooms.

In general, the more people gather in one place and the longer they're around each other, the higher the risk, says the CDC. An area with higher rates of community transmission also adds another layer of risk.

It's also important to note that the CDC guidelines don't overrule any state or local rules in place.

See the full CDC guidelines here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconcertcdcprotestcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldweddingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper talks COVID-19 as cases set 1-day record
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to coronavirus
COVID-19 causes Hertz bankruptcy, cars at discount
4 teens go grocery shopping for neighbors most at risk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper talks COVID-19 as cases set 1-day record
Wake Co. school named after white supremacist could be changed
Army special ops team Black Daggers honoring medical workers
Is it safe to go swimming during the coronavirus pandemic?
First black 'Bachelor' is 28-year-old from Raleigh
The 411: Man o' Wars are out on the beach
Experts: Police 'woefully undertrained' in use of force
Show More
Durham Road closed after crash involving 18-wheeler
Walmart ends this practice after backlash by black customers
NC officer on Tamron Hall Show about police brutality
2 found dead at Wakefield Crossings parking lot
Black North Carolinians arrested more often than white counterparts
More TOP STORIES News