Johnston County 18-year-old volunteer firefighter paralyzed in crash

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old volunteer firefighter was seriously hurt in a crash in Johnston County on Monday.
Cecil Dale Thornton, a senior at South Johnston High School, was ejected from his truck when he ran off the road and overturned around 9:30 a.m. Thornton was on his way to a call.
According to The Johnston County Report, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said Thornton was paralyzed from the waist down due to injuries sustained in the wreck. Thornton had surgery at WakeMed on Tuesday.
The mother of Thorton has since set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for his recoveries. As of Wednesday evening, the GoFundMe has met its $5,000 goal and raised nearly $5,200 total.
Thornton was responding to a medical call in his role with the Blackman's Crossroads Fire Department.
Several area churches posted about the accident, asking for prayers for Thornton.
