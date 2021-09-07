Sports

NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19

EMBED <>More Videos

Former Lakers player Cedric Ceballos hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19

Former Lakers player and NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos announced Tuesday that he has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week.

"On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," Ceballos said on Twitter.

The tweet included a photo of Ceballos in a hospital bed, his eyes open and apparently alert, with an oxygen mask covering his nose and mouth.

"If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize," Ceballos wrote. "My fight is not done..... Thx."

Ceballos attended Cal State Fullerton before moving on to the NBA, where he won the league's 1992 slam dunk competition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles lakerscoronavirushospitalnbabasketballcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: US sees highest number of weekly COVID cases in kids
SC lawyer who was shot in head accused of stealing from law firm
School shooter training took place Tuesday at Raleigh middle school
Twins joined at the head are separated after 12-hour surgery
Garner to honor Olympic gold medalist Randolph Ross
North Carolina's COVID-19 workplace complaints quadrupled in August
Show More
6-year-old girl dies on mine drop ride at Colorado amusement park
Wake parents call for more equitable COVID rules, funding at schools
Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady
'Drowning in people who are dying': Doctor urges vaccinations
Nipah virus outbreak in India? State battered by COVID now on alert
More TOP STORIES News