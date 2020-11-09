Celebrate Native American Heritage Month this November

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The America we know today is a vast land full of different cultures.

It dates back thousands of years to the original inhabitants of the land we now know as the United States.

During the month of November, ABC11 is celebrating Native American Heritage Month. An honor which was first declared by George H.W Bush to honor the culture, accomplishments and contributions of the people who first inhabited this land.

North Carolina is home to eight tribes; Cherokee, Haliwa Sapony, Lumbee, Meherrin, Occaneechi band of Sapony nation, Sapony, Waccamaw Siouan and the Coharie tribe.


Watch the video above to explore the rich history and culture of North Carolina's native tribes.
