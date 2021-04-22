abc11 together

Celebrating National Volunteer Month

April is National Volunteer Month, but for seven days of it, we also celebrate National Volunteer Appreciation Week. It's a time where we honor those who give of their time, talent, and support for causes that impact our communities.

Volunteers are often recognized as being a non-profit organization's greatest asset. Without them many of the challenges that our area faces could not be met.

So to all those that graciously serve our communities, we say thank you!.


For more information or to volunteer for the organizations highlighted in the slideshow, click the links below.

