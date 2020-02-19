Politics

2020 Census: Hiring event offers $19 per hour jobs in Chapel Hill

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Are you an Orange County resident looking to help your community while earning some extra cash? The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for you.

The Bureau is searching for workers for the upcoming 2020 Census and is holding recruiting events February 19 and February 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at University Place in Chapel Hill. That's at 201 S. Estes Drive.

The jobs are temporary, but the pay starts at $19 an hour.

The event is hosted in partnership with NC Works, using the NC Works Mobile Bus.

The Census, conducted every ten years, is critical for determining representation in Congress and the allocation of billions of dollars in federal funds

Interested in finding a Census job? Click here for more information.

The Census Bureau is recruiting to fill hundreds of thousands of temporary positions across the country to assist with the 2020 Census count.

Individuals may apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs, and you can call 1-855-JOB-2020 for help in applying.

Do I have to fill out the census? Will there be a citizenship question? Here are the answers to the most frequently asked questions about the 2020 U.S. census.

