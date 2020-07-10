Search underway in Raleigh for escaped Central Prison inmate

If you see Chad Lee Houser call 911. He escaped from Central Prison in Raleigh. Houser is from Hope Mills and is a white male, 37 years old, approx 5’9” tall, weighs approx 168 lbs, tattoo of dragon on the left side of his neck. Last seen Chevy 4 door truck. #BOLO @NCPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/02K0weW0KI — Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) July 10, 2020

RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement is searching for an inmate who escaped from Central Prison in Raleigh on Friday afternoon.Chad Lee Houser, 37, of Hope Mills escaped from the prison, according to Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright. Houser is described as standing 5-feet 9-inches, weighs approximately 168 pounds and has a tattoo of a dragon on the left side of his neck.Authorities have not released the details of his escape but he was said to have last seen driving a 2017 Chevy Silverado truck with "Simply 1 Electric" logo on the side.According to Houser's arrest records, he has been arrested on multiple occasions including assault, larceny, burglary, drug possession and forgeryCentral Prison is located at 1300 Western Blvd.ABC11 has reached out to the Department of Public Safety for more information.