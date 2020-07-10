Search underway in Raleigh for escaped Central Prison inmate

RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement is searching for an inmate who escaped from Central Prison in Raleigh on Friday afternoon.

Authorities have not released the details leading up to the prisoner's escape nor have they released the identity of the prisoner.

Central Prison is located at 1300 Western Blvd.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC11 that a search is underway.

ABC11 has reached out to the Department of Public Safety for more information.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
