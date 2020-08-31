mtv

MTV VMAs honor Chadwick Boseman: 'His impact lives forever'

NEW YORK -- "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, whose death from colon cancer shocked fans, was honored at the MTV Video Music Awards as a hero in real life, not just on the big screen.

Host Keke Palmer said the Sunday night awards show was dedicated to Boseman, who died at the age of 43 on Friday.

Boseman had previously been honored by the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2018 for his role as the Marvel Comics superhero.

Palmer said Boseman was "a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did." On screen, Boseman played Black icons like Jackie Robinson, James Brown and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

"His impact lives forever," Palmer noted.

SEE ALSO: Petition to change confederate monument with Chadwick Boseman statue circulates

Later on Boseman was included during an in memoriam segment alongside other artists like Juice WRLD and Little Richard who died in the past year. And after Black Eyed Peas wrapped the show with their performance of "I Gotta Feeling," singer Will.I.Am shouted out "Wakanda Forever," a reference to the fictional kingdom the Black Panther rules in the film and comic series.

WATCH: Gaga's masks, Weeknd's advocacy and more top VMAs moments

EMBED More News Videos

The MTV Video Music Awards got a little creative trying to put on a somewhat live awards show from New York City in the middle of a pandemic.



It was the second channel to recognize the impact of the actor that night. ABC aired "Black Panther" commercial-free Sunday as a prime-time tribute to the actor, followed by an ABC News Special, "Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King."

Over the weekend, the tweet on announcing Boseman's death on his official account because the most liked ever.

The tweet has more than 7.3 million likes and 3.1 million retweets and comments at the time of the this writing.

"A tribute fit for King," Twitter wrote.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorkaward showsmtvmusicblack panthermusic video
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MTV
'Jersey Shore' house now available for rent in Seaside Heights
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
MTV VMAs working to craft tribute for Aretha Franklin
Danny Dias of MTV's 'Road Rules' found dead in Brooklyn
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean
Family demands justice after teen wrongfully handcuffed by police
Some NC chain gyms say they will open Tuesday, citing loophole
President Trump to visit Wilmington on Wednesday
LATEST: New COVID-19 testing site opens at NCSU
VIDEO | 3-year-old girl swept up in wind by kite
Reported shooting at Durham hotel under investigation
Show More
Chapel Hill police release image of suspect vehicle in hit-and-run
This airline dropped fees to change flights or fly standby
1 killed, 1 hurt at Airbnb pool party near Charlotte
Raleigh mayor lifts curfew following weekend demonstrations
5 shot, 1 fatally, outside Chicago pancake house
More TOP STORIES News