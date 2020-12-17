2nd person arrested in drive-by shooting that injured Durham County deputy

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office said a second person has been arrested in connection with the November 14 shooting into an off-duty deputy's vehicle, injuring the law officer.

Chakera Mangum, 28, of Durham was arrested Thursday and charged with a federal criminal complaint in connection with the incident. She is being held in the Durham County Detention Facility on a federal detainer.

She is the second suspect arrested in this ongoing investigation, following the November 18 apprehension of 23-year-old Armand Lewis-Langston, also of Durham.

Mangum is a close acquaintance of 26-year-old Jerry Lamont Harris, who is also wanted in this case.

Harris is considered armed and extremely dangerous. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced on December 3 a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the location and arrest of Harris. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (919) 560-0900 immediately.

Durham County Sheriff's Office and other agencies recently issued a Blue Alert in their search for a Black Acura with a North Carolina temporary tag believed to belong to Harris

