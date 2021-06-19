Pets & Animals

Biden family dog Champ dies at age 13: 'We love our sweet, good boy'

EMBED <>More Videos

First dogs Major and Champ arrive at the White House

WASHINGTON -- Champ, the Biden family's oldest dog, has died, President Joe Biden tweeted Saturday.

The 13-year-old German Shepherd died "peacefully at home," the statement read.

The Bidens dog Champ is seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2021.

Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



"He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family. Even as Champ's strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub," the president and first lady Jill Biden wrote in a statement.



"In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always," the statement continued.

The family has had Champ since 2008.

The Bidens have another German Shepard, Major, who they adopted in 2018.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsjill bidenjoe biden
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Claudette to bring heavy rain to NC Monday
17-year-old killed in overnight Garner shooting, police say
Local Juneteenth Events
1 hospitalized after shots fired into Smithfield home: Police
Durham mayor responds to violent night in Bull City
Huge fire destroys Cary home under construction
3 dead, 2 missing as tubers go over dam near NC-VA border
Show More
Merging where the lane ends not 'jumping the line'; may become the law
Help name red wolf pups born at NC Zoo
Despite incentives, fewer North Carolinians vaccinated each week
Raleigh police make arrest in June 8 shooting
Sheriff IDs pilot killed when airplane crashes in Kinston
More TOP STORIES News