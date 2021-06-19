Biden family dog Champ dies at age 13: 'We love our sweet, good boy'

The Bidens dog Champ is seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2021. Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sePqXBIAsE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 19, 2021

WASHINGTON -- Champ, the Biden family's oldest dog, has died, President Joe Biden tweeted Saturday.The 13-year-old German Shepherd died "peacefully at home," the statement read."He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family. Even as Champ's strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub," the president and first lady Jill Biden wrote in a statement."In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always," the statement continued.The family has had Champ since 2008.The Bidens have another German Shepard, Major, who they adopted in 2018.