UNC faculty council to hold emergency meeting over potential efforts to remove chancellor: Report

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Faculty Council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday.
Our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer learned that meeting may be over potential efforts to remove Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz from his position.
The N&O said Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman called an emergency meeting because "she's concerned that state politicians, UNC-CH trustees and UNC System Board of Governors members are moving to replace" him.
The meeting is Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m.
