Brock Turner

Chanel Miller goes public, woman Brock Turner convicted of sexually assaulting

FILE- In this March 14, 2019, file photo, people walk on the Stanford University campus beneath Hoover Tower in Stanford, Calif. (AP)

NEW YORK -- Chanel Miller, the woman who was sexually assaulted by former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner, has revealed her identity to the New York Times.

Miller's memoir, "Know My Name," which charts her life since she was assaulted, is scheduled to be released on Sept. 17.

TIMELINE: Victim writes letter in ex-Stanford swimmer sexual assault case

Millions were enraged when Turner , an ex-Stanford University student, was sentenced to just six months in jail in 2016 after being convicted of felony sexual assault. The judge became the first recalled in California since 1932.

RELATED: Judge Aaron Persky recalled over Brock Turner sentencing

Miller read her impact statement in court, telling Turner he had taken away her self-worth and voice, "until today." Her statement, more than 7,000 words, was widely read after it was released to the public.

Take a look at full coverage of the Brock Turner sexual assault case.

TIMELINE: How case against Brock Turner ignited debate on sexual assault
EMBED More News Videos

It's been more than a year since former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman after a campus party.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkstanford universitybookssexually assaultbrock turneru.s. & worldsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BROCK TURNER
Woman sexually assaulted by Brock Turner is writing memoir
Brock Turner released from jail after serving half his term
Ex-Stanford swimmer leaves jail after serving half his term
Hundreds in CA strut to bring awareness to sex assault
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: What effects Hurricane Dorian will bring to NC
Hurricane Dorian lashes Florida, effects reach into NC
Boy gives up Disney trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees
Harris Teeter opens new Durham location
'Historic tragedy:' 7 dead, rescue efforts underway in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
Woman shoots man who tried to steal her purse: Police
4 students sickened as flu hits NC State campus early
Show More
How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence, Matthew?
Couple arrested for burglary 3 years after $500K lottery win
Children captured, beat 1-year-old cat to death, family says
NCCU student returned to Bahamas so mom wasn't alone during Dorian
Atlantic Beach, Wrightsville Beach keep wary watch on Dorian
More TOP STORIES News