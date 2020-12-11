Food delivery driver shot, carjacked Friday morning in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A delivery driver was shot and his car stolen Friday morning in Chapel Hill.

Chapel Hill Police Department said it happened around 12:45 a.m. on Umstead Drive between Estes Drive and MLK Jr. Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find the food delivery driver had been shot multiple times. He was taken to UNC Hospitals for treatment. His condition has not been released.

Investigators are trying to track down his stolen green 2004 Toyota Avalon XL. It has NC license plate HHF-6582.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting that took place Friday morning is asked to call Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760.
