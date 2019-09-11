Chapel Hill High School releases students early after gas leak

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill High School released students early Wednesday when crews entered the building to repair a gas line.The school says a gas leak occurred near the tennis courts on the back part of its campus Wednesday morning. Students were released at 12:30 p.m. Orange County Dispatch was called to the school just after 11 a.m. Radio traffic indicated there was a 'slight smell' of gas in the school's kitchen.Jeff Nash with Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools said the fire department was on site and everyone was safe. A construction team was working to get the situation resolved.Nearby Seawell Elementary School and Smith Middle School are on normal schedule.