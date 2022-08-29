Man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill Police said Sunday that a suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man.

Police said Anthony Wuanya Holman, 22, turned himself in on Sunday. He is charged with first-degree murder.

On Thursday, about 11:35 p.m., Chapel Hill police officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension.

Police identified the victim as Rahzel Tyreel Jenkins. He died at UNC Hospitals from his injuries.

Holman is being held at the Orange County Detention Center under no bond.

This was the fourth homicide of the year in Chapel Hill.