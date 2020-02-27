Traffic

Man dies after being hit by car in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has died after being hit by a car in Chapel Hill on Wednesday night.

Chapel Hill police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Martin Luther King Blvd. near Homestead Rd. around 10:45. The man was not in the crosswalk. The driver did attempt to stop the vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died. Police did not release his name.

No charges have been filed. An investigation is ongoing.
