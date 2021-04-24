armed robbery

Police investigating after UNC students robbed near downtown Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill police investigating 3 armed robberies near downtown

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police are investigating three armed robberies that happened downtown Friday.

Police said the armed robberies happened at:

  • 342 W. Rosemary Street at 8:42 p.m.

  • 216 N. Roberson Street at 8:53 p.m.

  • 308 Sunset Drive at 8:59 p.m.


Authorities said the victims were all UNC students. No injuries were reported and two people have been identified as persons of interest.

If anyone has information about these crimes or the people responsible, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrest. You can also leave tips for Crime Stoppers at http://www.crimestoppers-chcunc.org/

