Chapel Hill police investigating late-night shooting

The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened about 11:20 p.m. Friday night.The department said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Erwin Road.Our crew found a crime scene investigation happening just down the street from there, at the intersection of Sage Road and Dobbins Drive.Police officers were focusing their investigation on an SUV stopped at the stoplight at that intersection.Chapel Hill police said a man was taken to UNC Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.The department said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.There is no status update on how the victim is doing.Police ask that if you know anything about this case, contact 911 immediately.