Chapel Hill police seek 5 suspects after man struck with skateboard

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --Chapel Hill police are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating five people in connection to an assault on West Franklin Street.
The incident happened around 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 140 W. Franklin St.
Authorities said a 52-year-old man was struck in the head with a skateboard and a 70-year-old male was threatened.
If you have information call the Chapel Hill Police Department between at 919-968-2760 and ask for Investigator Slagle. He can also be reached via email at sslagle@townofchapelhill.org.
You can also call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.