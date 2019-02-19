Chapel Hill police seek 5 suspects after man struck with skateboard

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Chapel Hill police are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating five people in connection to an assault on West Franklin Street.

The incident happened around 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 140 W. Franklin St.

Authorities said a 52-year-old man was struck in the head with a skateboard and a 70-year-old male was threatened.

If you have information call the Chapel Hill Police Department between at 919-968-2760 and ask for Investigator Slagle. He can also be reached via email at sslagle@townofchapelhill.org.

You can also call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.
