CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill parents asked to be prepared for possible transportation delays Wednesday morning, but most ran on time thanks to substitute drivers.
Tuesday night, the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools school system said staffing issues affecting the transportation team could cause delays.
Wednesday, a district spokesperson said all but two routes ran without signficant delays.
Substitute drivers cover most Chapel Hill school bus routes, avoiding major delays
