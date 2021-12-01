Education

Substitute drivers cover most Chapel Hill school bus routes, avoiding major delays

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill parents asked to be prepared for possible transportation delays Wednesday morning, but most ran on time thanks to substitute drivers.

Tuesday night, the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools school system said staffing issues affecting the transportation team could cause delays.

Wednesday, a district spokesperson said all but two routes ran without signficant delays.
