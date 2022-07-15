Arrest made in Chapel Hill apartment shooting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Charlotte man was arrested in Raleigh on charges he shot and seriously injured a man in Chapel Hill.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Ashley Forest Road.
Investigators said Kemonnie Drequan Eason, 27, shot Elyjah Smith, 25.
Smith's roommate said the shooting happened following a heated argument, but it's unclear what that argument was about.
Eason is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon and larceny of a motor vehicle.
Smith was taken to UNC Hospitals in critical condition. There's been no update on his condition released since the day of the shooting.
