Arrest made in Chapel Hill apartment shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Arrest made in Chapel Hill apartment shooting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Charlotte man was arrested in Raleigh on charges he shot and seriously injured a man in Chapel Hill.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Ashley Forest Road.

Investigators said Kemonnie Drequan Eason, 27, shot Elyjah Smith, 25.

Smith's roommate said the shooting happened following a heated argument, but it's unclear what that argument was about.

Eason is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Smith was taken to UNC Hospitals in critical condition. There's been no update on his condition released since the day of the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chapel hillgun violence
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Raleigh restaurant owner paying workers $20 per hour
NC couple with home warranty frustrations get new appliances
Residents talk about the future of transportation in the Triangle
UNC settles lawsuit with Nikole Hannah-Jones
Ivana Trump's cause of death released by medical examiner
Bullet landed in outfield at youth baseball game shooting: Police
Suicide prevention hotline number transitions to 988
Show More
Volunteers build playset for 5-year-old with cancer
With incoming COVID surge, health officials push urgently for boosters
In unpublished memoir Carolyn Donham denies wanting Emmett Till killed
Durham hit-and-run victim dies from injuries
Dial 988: New National Suicide Prevention Hotline to launch in NC
More TOP STORIES News