Police investigate shooting that leaves 1 hospitalized in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police officers are investigating a shooting that sent the victim to the hospital Monday night.

It happened around 9:15 in the 100 block of Formosa Lane.

Police said the gunshot victim was taken to UNC Hospitals. Their condition is being evaluated, police said.

No suspect was on the scene or is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at (919) 968-2760 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at (919) 942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/.

