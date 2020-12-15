CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- For years Chapel Hill Tire has asked for deserving nominees for a project called '12 Days of Christmas.'
The winners get free car services.
But in this pandemic year the business, which also has stores in Raleigh and Durham and soon Apex, is switching things up.
The project is now called 12 Days of Kindness and will help fund local charities.
"I'm a real believer that small business has the ability to unite the community in ways that really no one else in the community can," said owner Marc Pons.
He decided to pivot because he wants more people to join the good deed effort. "This is meant to invite everyone to do a random act of kindness and lift up the community at a time when the community needs lifting up."
Crews at all of his stores have already gotten the ball rolling with some acts of kindness of their own.
They are posted on the Chapel Hill Tire Facebook page, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn with the hashtag #CHT12days.
And if you get a picture or video showing or describing your act of kindness and post on social media your favorite charity could end up with a large cash donation.
"We're gonna let, allow the community to vote on their favorites," said Pons. "And the top favorite will get $3,000 donated to the charity of their choice. Second place will get $2,000 from Chapel Hill Tire donated the charity of their choice. Third place will get 1,000."
Pons believes encouraging his workers and others to commit random acts of kindness will help close a year full of bad news with some positivity.
"It's been a tough year. Let's send out 2020 on a good note, and try to all go out and do a random act of kindness. So you can do it with a friend, do it with a neighbor, do it with strangers," he said.
Chapel Hill Tire's '12 Days of Kindness' encourages good deeds during the holidays
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News