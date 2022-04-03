Community & Events

Ten injured, one arrested in Chapel Hill celebration

EMBED <>More Videos

UNC fans flood Franklin Street after Tar Heels beat rival Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Ten people were injured during a massive celebration in downtown Chapel Hill following the University of North Carolina's win over Duke in an NCAA Final Four basketball game, authorities said.

Officials also reported that one person was arrested for carrying a concealed handgun.

Chapel Hill Town Manager Maurice Jones said an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 people took to the streets Saturday night in one of the largest celebrations the community has ever seen.

Public safety staff treated 10 people for injuries, with four taken to the hospital. None of the injuries was serious.

Officials also responded to several bonfires near the the major intersectin of Franklin and Columbia streets, which were closed along with surrrounding streets for about three hours before reopening traffic at 1 a.m.

Police arrested and charged Jahari Rayeson Taylor, 19, of Chapel Hill with carrying a concealed gun without a permit and carrying a concealed gun after consuming alcohol.

Taylor was released on a written promise to appear in court.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschapel hillfan injureduncunc tar heelsunc basketball
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
North Carolina to face Kansas in blue blood title game
UNC beats Duke 81-77 to again spoil Coach K's farewell
1 dead, 11 injured in shooting at outdoor concert in Dallas
Former players, celebrities, and more react to UNC's win over Duke
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93
Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol
Police say 6 dead, at least 12 injured in Sacramento shooting
Show More
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
Coach K's former Army teammate is also Hubert Davis' father-in-law
Dreamville Festival 2022: What you need to know
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 24 mpg
Van Gogh art exhibit postponed, some ticket holders want refunds
More TOP STORIES News