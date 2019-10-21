Chapel Hill woman killed in crash off Farrington Rd. in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Chapel Hill woman was killed in a crash Monday morning on Farrington Road near Dunbrook Drive in Durham.
Around 4:45 a.m., a 2005 Honda accord ran off the side of the road and crashed into a pine tree.
The driver, Osiel Valencia Rosales, 33, of Chapel Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger, Norma Lorena Telles, 38, of Chapel Hill, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Alcohol and speed both appear to have been factors in the crash, according to a preliminary investigation.
