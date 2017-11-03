Charges dismissed, record expunged of former Fayetteville police captain

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly a year after Cumberland County Sheriff's Office charged a former police captain with failure to report sex offender non-compliance, the charges were dismissed and her record expunged.

According to an arrest warrant, Tracey Bass-Caine faced charges in November 2017 after her husband who is a registered sex offender, was allegedly with her at events with children present - which is a violation of his sex offender registry restrictions.

Court documents show the charges were dismissed and her record was expunged in June 2018.

Additionally, court documents show charges were dismissed against her husband William Augurson, and his record was also expunged. Aurgurson was charged with violating the sex offender registry by unlawfully being on protective premises.