Charges dismissed against woman charged in father's death

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- All charges have been dropped against a woman accused of killing her father seven months after he died from a gunshot.

The shooting happened March in March of 2016

Investigators said the woman was arguing with her boyfriend and called her father to come over. At some point, there was a struggle and her father was hit by gunfire, Cary police said at the time.

Six months later the man died from his injury and his daughter Angel Bradford was arrested and indicted by a Wake County grand jury for involuntary manslaughter.

A year later, the shooting was determined to be accidental and all charges against Bradford were dismissed in 2017.